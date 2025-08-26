Australia Post Suspends US Parcel Shipments Amid New Customs Rule

Australia's postal service has announced a temporary halt on parcel shipments to the United States. This decision follows the Trump administration's revocation of a rule allowing low-value packages to enter the U.S. duty-free. Australia Post's action mirrors moves by European carriers like Swiss Post and DHL.

In a statement, Australia Post expressed disappointment over the shipment suspension, citing the need for time to develop a solution in the face of rapidly changing international logistics conditions. As of now, packages headed for the U.S. and Puerto Rico will be on hold, though gifts under $100, letters, and documents remain unaffected.

The move comes after the U.S. government announced that, starting August 29, packages valued at $800 or less will incur applicable duties. The affected goods will face either an 'ad valorem duty' according to their country of origin's tariff or a specific six-month tariff ranging from $80 to $200.

