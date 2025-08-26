Hyundai Boosts U.S. Investment Amid Robotics Expansion

Hyundai Motor Group has made a decisive move to ramp up its U.S. investment plans, increasing the allocation from $21 billion to a substantial $26 billion, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

This ambitious boost in investment is set to facilitate the establishment of a pioneering robotics facility in the United States. The state-of-the-art site is designed with an annual production capacity of 30,000 units, highlighting Hyundai's commitment to innovation and expansion in the robotics sector.

The strategic investment underscores Hyundai's dedication to strengthening its foothold in the U.S. market, contributing to its growth and competitiveness on the global stage. The investment is expected to foster technological advancements while creating significant economic opportunities.

