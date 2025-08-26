Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Digital Taxes

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has issued a stern ultimatum: countries imposing digital taxes will face additional U.S. tariffs unless these taxes are repealed. This warning, primarily targeting European nations, comes amid escalating tensions over taxes that affect American tech giants such as Google and Facebook.

Trump's threats reflect a deeper friction in international trade relations, highlighting a recurring debate that has troubled multiple U.S. administrations. Trump's message, posted on social media, underscored that these taxes are perceived to unfairly target American technology while favoring U.S. competitors, notably from China.

Earlier this year, Trump directed his trade representatives to reactivate investigations with the aim of sanctioning countries that impose digital service taxes. The move signifies a critical juncture in global trade dynamics, reinforcing the United States' assertive stance against what it deems discriminatory economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)