Left Menu

U.S. Government Stakes: A New Chapter in Corporate-Government Relations

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended Trump's initiative for government stakes in companies engaged in business with the U.S. This move, he elaborated, is significant for sectors like defense, potentially impacting company strategy and consumer interests. Recent government investments include Intel, MP Materials, and collaborations with Nvidia and AMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:55 IST
U.S. Government Stakes: A New Chapter in Corporate-Government Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has publicly defended President Donald Trump's strategy for the federal government to acquire stakes in companies it interacts with, especially within the defense industry. Lutnick, speaking on CNBC, highlighted discussions within the Pentagon focusing on financing munitions acquisitions.

On Monday, President Trump advocated for increased government investments in strong American companies, despite criticism suggesting that such interventions could hinder corporate strategy and flexibility, as well as affect consumer impact. The administration recently acquired a nearly 10% stake in chipmaker Intel and facilitated the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel.

The government has also secured a stake in rare earths company MP Materials and negotiated agreements with chipmakers Nvidia and AMD to extract a percentage of revenues from Chinese sales, previously restricted. Lutnick emphasized the dialogue between company CEOs and the U.S. president on policy amendments influencing such deals.

TRENDING

1
IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; proposes joint planning, coordination centre

IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; propose...

 India
2
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

 France
3
Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025