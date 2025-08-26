Left Menu

Mhow's military college taps AI, other technologies to help armed forces deal with conflicts

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:28 IST
Mhow's military college taps AI, other technologies to help armed forces deal with conflicts
  • Country:
  • India

The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Madhya Pradesh is providing various solutions to armed forces through modern technologies, which will help them give a befitting reply to the enemy in future conflicts, an official said on Tuesday.

The college based in cantonment town of Mhow in Indore district provides various solutions to armed forces through its 'Advanced Military Research and Incubation Centre', he stated.

According to the official, these solutions are provided using indigenous 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies.

Without giving detailed information, he noted MCTE has also worked on different projects to offer solutions to deal with the ever-increasing cyber threats and enemy drone attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; proposes joint planning, coordination centre

IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; propose...

 India
2
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

 France
3
Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025