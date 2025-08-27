Left Menu

EchoStar's $23 Billion Spectrum Deal with AT&T Amid FCC Scrutiny

EchoStar has agreed to sell its wireless spectrum licenses to AT&T for $23 billion. The deal comes amid government scrutiny and pressure from President Trump, as the FCC investigates EchoStar's compliance with 5G service obligations. The move aims to resolve FCC inquiries and bolster EchoStar's financial stability.

27-08-2025
EchoStar Corp. has reached a $23 billion agreement to sell its wireless spectrum licenses to telecommunications giant AT&T, as it navigates increased scrutiny from U.S. government regulators.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had been scrutinizing EchoStar regarding its 5G compliance obligations, raising concerns over potential market distortions. However, discussions between the two entities have been ongoing and productive, according to an FCC spokesperson.

EchoStar's decision to strike a deal with AT&T represents a strategic effort to address the FCC's investigations, while also securing the company's financial future. This move aligns with AT&T's continued investment in its fiber and 5G network expansion, solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

