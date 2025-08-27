EchoStar's $23 Billion Spectrum Deal with AT&T Amid FCC Scrutiny

EchoStar Corp. has reached a $23 billion agreement to sell its wireless spectrum licenses to telecommunications giant AT&T, as it navigates increased scrutiny from U.S. government regulators.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had been scrutinizing EchoStar regarding its 5G compliance obligations, raising concerns over potential market distortions. However, discussions between the two entities have been ongoing and productive, according to an FCC spokesperson.

EchoStar's decision to strike a deal with AT&T represents a strategic effort to address the FCC's investigations, while also securing the company's financial future. This move aligns with AT&T's continued investment in its fiber and 5G network expansion, solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.