Canada Goose Attracts Multiple Buyout Bids Amidst Strategic Shift

Canada Goose, guided by its controlling shareholder Bain Capital, has attracted bids to go private. Bain seeks to sell its stake, valued at $1.4 billion. Advent International and Boyu Capital have expressed interest, alongside others. The company, famous for luxury parkas, faces losses due to expansion costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada Goose, the luxury goods manufacturer, is under the spotlight as Bain Capital, its controlling shareholder, considers numerous offers to privatize the company. These offers reportedly value the firm at approximately $1.4 billion, according to sources disclosed by CNBC.

Since acquiring its majority stake in 2013, Bain Capital has been the driving force behind Canada Goose's strategic expansion, which includes diversifying into eyewear and rainwear. Goldman Sachs is managing the potential sale, which has yet to be finalized as more offers are anticipated.

Among the interested parties are private equity giants Advent International and Boyu Capital. Additionally, Bosideng International and a consortium involving Anta Sports Products have made advances. Despite a challenging fiscal landscape, Canada Goose remains resilient against trade uncertainties due to its domestic production facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

