Canada Goose Attracts Multiple Buyout Bids Amidst Strategic Shift

Canada Goose, the luxury goods manufacturer, is under the spotlight as Bain Capital, its controlling shareholder, considers numerous offers to privatize the company. These offers reportedly value the firm at approximately $1.4 billion, according to sources disclosed by CNBC.

Since acquiring its majority stake in 2013, Bain Capital has been the driving force behind Canada Goose's strategic expansion, which includes diversifying into eyewear and rainwear. Goldman Sachs is managing the potential sale, which has yet to be finalized as more offers are anticipated.

Among the interested parties are private equity giants Advent International and Boyu Capital. Additionally, Bosideng International and a consortium involving Anta Sports Products have made advances. Despite a challenging fiscal landscape, Canada Goose remains resilient against trade uncertainties due to its domestic production facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)