Airtel Rallies to Restore Connectivity Amid Weather Chaos

Airtel has announced urgent initiatives to assist its customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, regions where persistent rains and tumultuous weather have significantly impacted telecom operations. The company's efforts underscore the crucial need for communication during these adverse conditions.

To aid prepaid customers, Airtel is offering a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data daily, even for those unable to recharge within the week. This temporary relief highlights Airtel's commitment to maintaining connectivity.

For postpaid and broadband users, the telecom giant is providing a three-day grace period on bill payments, ensuring that services remain uninterrupted. Additionally, Intra-Circle Roaming has been activated to allow users to hop onto other available networks, facilitating continuous communication. Airtel's ground teams are actively working to restore full services quickly.