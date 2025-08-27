Airtel Rallies to Restore Connectivity Amid Weather Chaos
Airtel has implemented emergency measures to support users in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, where severe weather has disrupted telecom services. Customers are granted a temporary extension on their plans and a grace period on bill payments. Intra-Circle Roaming is also enabled for continued connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Airtel has announced urgent initiatives to assist its customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, regions where persistent rains and tumultuous weather have significantly impacted telecom operations. The company's efforts underscore the crucial need for communication during these adverse conditions.
To aid prepaid customers, Airtel is offering a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data daily, even for those unable to recharge within the week. This temporary relief highlights Airtel's commitment to maintaining connectivity.
For postpaid and broadband users, the telecom giant is providing a three-day grace period on bill payments, ensuring that services remain uninterrupted. Additionally, Intra-Circle Roaming has been activated to allow users to hop onto other available networks, facilitating continuous communication. Airtel's ground teams are actively working to restore full services quickly.
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Launches India's First Biochar Programme
Himachal Pradesh Faces Red Alert Amidst Intense Rains and Political Turmoil
Fiery Exchanges in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 'Unparliamentary Words'
Monsoon fury: Landslides, flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Political Storm Over Industrial Favoritism Allegations