Turkey's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with Landmark Aselsan Investment
President Tayyip Erdogan announced a $1.5 billion investment by Aselsan to establish a major technology base in Ankara. This project aims to significantly boost the company's production capacity and is set to become Turkey's largest single defense industry investment and Europe's biggest integrated air defense facility.
In a major development for Turkey's defense sector, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a substantial $1.5 billion investment by the country's leading defense electronics company, Aselsan. The investment will fund the establishment of a premier technology base designed to significantly expand Aselsan's production capacity.
Speaking from Ankara, Erdogan highlighted the new base as the largest single defense industry investment in Turkey and a pivotal project that aims to position the country at the forefront of defense technology in Europe.
This ambitious move underscores Turkey's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and establishing itself as a key player in the global defense industry, with the base set to be Europe's biggest integrated air defense facility.
