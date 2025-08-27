Ukraine Seeks Resolution to Starlink Funding Amid Polish Veto

Ukraine's deputy prime minister expressed confidence in finding a solution to continue funding essential Starlink internet systems, amid concerns raised by Poland's withdrawal of support following a presidential veto.

Poland, the leading donor of SpaceX's Starlink satellite devices that are vital for Ukraine's frontline communications, indicated financial constraints after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill that included provisions for Starlink support. Ukrainian officials remain hopeful of a resolution through alternative legislative means.

Facing technical outages and restrictions imposed by Elon Musk's company, Ukraine's digitalization minister highlighted efforts to create an internal network to ensure continued military and communication operations in case of further disruptions.