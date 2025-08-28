Controversy Unfolds as Trump Fires STB Board Member

The dismissal of Robert Primus from the Surface Transportation Board by President Donald Trump has sparked controversy. Primus intends to dispute the legitimacy of his termination, expressing concern that it might weaken the board, affecting the freight rail network and harming consumers.

According to Primus in his communication with The Wall Street Journal, the move by the White House is "deeply troubling and legally invalid." This has raised questions about the potential implications for the broader economy.

The White House and the Surface Transportation Board have yet to provide a response to inquiries made by Reuters concerning this developing situation.