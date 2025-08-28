Left Menu

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

LG Soft India partners with Cochin University of Science and Technology to establish a smart home tech research lab. With Rs one crore funding over three years, the lab aims to address connectivity issues and leverage AI and ML for a smarter, more intuitive home experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the smart home industry, LG Soft India has teamed up with the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) to set up a cutting-edge research lab focused on smart home technology. The initiative aims to solve connectivity challenges within the burgeoning smart home market.

With a funding of Rs one crore spread over three years, CUSAT will spearhead the establishment and operation of the research facility, providing both academic and technical resources. According to Professor Santhosh Kumar G from CUSAT, the lab will tackle fragmentations that impede communication among Internet of Things (IoT) devices from different manufacturers.

Capitalizing on AI and ML, the collaboration will strive to enhance home systems, automating tasks and anticipating user needs to provide a personalized experience. This partnership merges LG Soft India's industry prowess with CUSAT's academic expertise, marking a pivotal stride towards creating smart, efficient, and user-friendly living spaces.

