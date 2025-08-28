Left Menu

India's AI Boom: Opportunities and Challenges Unveiled

India's AI market is poised for rapid expansion, projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025, driving significant job creation and demand for AI skills. However, the sector faces a severe talent gap with only one qualified engineer available for every ten open roles, necessitating urgent upskilling efforts.

India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector is on the brink of a significant growth phase, expected to surge to USD 28.8 billion by 2025. However, a critical talent shortage poses a major challenge, with only one qualified engineer available for every ten open generative AI roles, according to TeamLease Digital's latest report.

The report underscores the increasing demand for specialized skills including prompt engineering, LLM safety, AI orchestration, and more. It also highlights the hefty salaries commanded by senior talent in Generative AI Engineering and MLOps roles within Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which are shaping new industry standards.

GCCs are set to play a pivotal role in job creation, with an anticipated contribution of over 22-25% to new tech jobs by 2025. The report warns that without enhanced upskilling initiatives, enterprise ambitions may be stifled as the AI talent gap is expected to widen significantly by 2026.

