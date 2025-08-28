Progress in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation: German Probe Gains Kremlin Approval

The Kremlin has expressed approval regarding the advancement of a German-led investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline attacks, which took place in the Baltic Sea in 2022. This development follows the arrest of a suspect by Italian authorities at Germany's behest.

Italian judges confirmed the detention of the 49-year-old Ukrainian, known only as Serhii K. due to German privacy regulations. He is suspected of orchestrating the attacks that critically impacted Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

According to German prosecutors, Serhii K. was part of a group responsible for sabotaging the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov relayed the hope that the investigation would culminate in exposing both the perpetrators and the masterminds behind these acts of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)