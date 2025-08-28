Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AI: A Multi-Trillion-Dollar Revolution Amid Trade Tensions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has brushed aside concerns about a dwindling boom in artificial intelligence chip demand, forecasting a multi-trillion-dollar market growth over the next five years. Despite presenting an optimistic outlook, Nvidia shares dropped following a conservative third-quarter sales forecast, excluding potential China-related revenue.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. were evident as Nvidia omitted China from its forecast despite a deal for export licenses linked to AI chip sales. Huang suggested a willingness to share sales profits with the U.S. government should Nvidia get approval to sell its Blackwell chips in China.

Investors were reassured by Huang's confident outlook following signs of slowing growth in AI stocks. He highlighted significant demand from Big Tech companies, supporting the durability of AI trade, with substantial capital spending on the horizon, further fueling Nvidia's growth.