ANZ CEO Criticizes Redundancy Email Blunder
ANZ Group's CEO, Nuno Matos, expressed disappointment over the automated emails notifying staff of redundancies, labeling them as indefensible. Matos pledged urgent investigation and corrective measures. He also emphasized the importance of improving non-financial risk management, linking it to earning respect from employees, regulators, and shareholders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:35 IST
ANZ Group's Chief Executive Nuno Matos has condemned the mishap of automated emails informing staff of layoffs as 'indefensible and deeply disappointing'.
In direct communication with the affected staff, Matos assured them of swift actions to prevent future occurrences, following erroneous email notifications received before official announcements.
During an address to senior managers, Matos stressed the need for enhanced non-financial risk management and emphasized the importance of trust and respect from employees, regulators, and shareholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AI: A Multi-Trillion-Dollar Revolution Amid Trade Tensions
Former GVC CEO Charged in Turkey Gambling Bribery Case
Ranju Alex Takes Helm as CEO for Accor South Asia
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Projects AI Chip Market Expansion Amid Investor Concerns
Satish Kumar's Tenure as Railway Board CEO Extended for Another Year