ANZ CEO Criticizes Redundancy Email Blunder

ANZ Group's CEO, Nuno Matos, expressed disappointment over the automated emails notifying staff of redundancies, labeling them as indefensible. Matos pledged urgent investigation and corrective measures. He also emphasized the importance of improving non-financial risk management, linking it to earning respect from employees, regulators, and shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ANZ Group's Chief Executive Nuno Matos has condemned the mishap of automated emails informing staff of layoffs as 'indefensible and deeply disappointing'.

In direct communication with the affected staff, Matos assured them of swift actions to prevent future occurrences, following erroneous email notifications received before official announcements.

During an address to senior managers, Matos stressed the need for enhanced non-financial risk management and emphasized the importance of trust and respect from employees, regulators, and shareholders.

