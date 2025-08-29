ANZ CEO Criticizes Redundancy Email Blunder

ANZ Group's Chief Executive Nuno Matos has condemned the mishap of automated emails informing staff of layoffs as 'indefensible and deeply disappointing'.

In direct communication with the affected staff, Matos assured them of swift actions to prevent future occurrences, following erroneous email notifications received before official announcements.

During an address to senior managers, Matos stressed the need for enhanced non-financial risk management and emphasized the importance of trust and respect from employees, regulators, and shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)