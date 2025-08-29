Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan

Reliance Jio, a leading telecommunications company in India, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2026. This major announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, during the company's 48th Annual General Meeting.

Ambani revealed plans for Jio to expand operations overseas and venture into artificial intelligence technology, marking a new phase of growth for the company. This move demonstrates Jio's potential to match the value creation of its global counterparts.

In a significant milestone, Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark, establishing itself as a formidable player in the telecom industry. This IPO is poised to enhance Jio's position in the market further.

