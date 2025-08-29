Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan
Reliance Jio is set to launch its initial public offering by the first half of 2026, as announced by Mukesh Ambani at the RIL AGM. Emphasizing global expansion and AI development, Jio aims to mirror the success of international counterparts, having surpassed 500 million subscribers.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Jio, a leading telecommunications company in India, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2026. This major announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, during the company's 48th Annual General Meeting.
Ambani revealed plans for Jio to expand operations overseas and venture into artificial intelligence technology, marking a new phase of growth for the company. This move demonstrates Jio's potential to match the value creation of its global counterparts.
In a significant milestone, Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark, establishing itself as a formidable player in the telecom industry. This IPO is poised to enhance Jio's position in the market further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reliance Intelligence to deliver AI for everyone and everywhere, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
Reliance Jio has crossed 500 million users milestone, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
Reliance Jio to list in 1st half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
Reliance invested Rs 5.6 lakh cr in last 3 years, became India's first-ever firm to cross $125 bn in annual revenue: Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance to set up subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence to drive AI in India, says Mukesh Ambani at company's AGM.