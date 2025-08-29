Left Menu

Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan

Reliance Jio is set to launch its initial public offering by the first half of 2026, as announced by Mukesh Ambani at the RIL AGM. Emphasizing global expansion and AI development, Jio aims to mirror the success of international counterparts, having surpassed 500 million subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:48 IST
Reliance Jio to Go Public: Ambani Announces 2026 IPO Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio, a leading telecommunications company in India, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2026. This major announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, during the company's 48th Annual General Meeting.

Ambani revealed plans for Jio to expand operations overseas and venture into artificial intelligence technology, marking a new phase of growth for the company. This move demonstrates Jio's potential to match the value creation of its global counterparts.

In a significant milestone, Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark, establishing itself as a formidable player in the telecom industry. This IPO is poised to enhance Jio's position in the market further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

