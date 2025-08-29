India-Japan Partnership: Leading the Tech and Green Energy Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's rapid economic growth and emphasized the strategic partnership with Japan in technology and green energy sectors during his Tokyo visit. He underscored opportunities in clean energy, next-gen infrastructure, and skill development, driven by political and economic stability and reformative policies.
During his visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's burgeoning status as the fastest-growing major economy, attributing this to political and economic stability coupled with policy transparency. He hailed the country's attractiveness as an investment hub, especially in green energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors.
Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum, Modi praised Japan's contribution, mentioning over USD 40 billion in investments. He touted India's economic prowess, citing strong capital markets, low inflation, and significant foreign exchange reserves. The Prime Minister forecasted India becoming the world's third-largest economy soon.
Highlighting a strategic partnership, Modi noted India and Japan's potential leadership in technology, particularly in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology. He also advocated for collaboration on clean energy initiatives, aiming for significant growth in renewable sectors by 2030, alongside infrastructure and skill development advancements.
