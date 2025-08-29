Fusion CX Expands with New Bengaluru Delivery Centre

Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility boasts more than 350 seats, enhancing the firm's global service capabilities.

Spanning 15,260 square feet, the Bengaluru centre is designed to bolster services in key sectors such as telecom, fintech, e-commerce, and premium retail. According to Pankaj Dhanuka, Chairman, MD & CEO, the initiative underscores Bengaluru's vital role in India's tech and innovation scene. The focus remains on high-quality and scalable customer experience solutions.

As of now, the facility is staffed by over 230 professionals engaged in delivery, training, and management operations. Fusion CX continues its global expansion, operating with a workforce exceeding 20,000 across 40 delivery centres in 15 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)