Left Menu

Fusion CX Expands with New Bengaluru Delivery Centre

Fusion CX, a customer experience and BPO solutions provider, has launched a new 350-plus seat delivery centre in Bengaluru. The facility will support various sectors including telecom and fintech, with a focus on providing scalable, high-quality services. It currently employs over 230 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:10 IST
Fusion CX Expands with New Bengaluru Delivery Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility boasts more than 350 seats, enhancing the firm's global service capabilities.

Spanning 15,260 square feet, the Bengaluru centre is designed to bolster services in key sectors such as telecom, fintech, e-commerce, and premium retail. According to Pankaj Dhanuka, Chairman, MD & CEO, the initiative underscores Bengaluru's vital role in India's tech and innovation scene. The focus remains on high-quality and scalable customer experience solutions.

As of now, the facility is staffed by over 230 professionals engaged in delivery, training, and management operations. Fusion CX continues its global expansion, operating with a workforce exceeding 20,000 across 40 delivery centres in 15 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

 Global
2
Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

 India
3
Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

 India
4
GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025