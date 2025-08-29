Ozak AI: A Presale Phenomenon with Ambitions Beyond Ethereum

Ozak AI has notably advanced to Phase 5 in its presale journey, successfully selling over 831 million tokens and generating $2.51 million in funds. The presale price is currently $0.01, with the next phase set for $0.012. As discussions mount, projections continue on whether Ozak AI can outperform Ethereum in ROI by 2025.

The project is fortified by well-structured tokenomics, encompassing staking rewards, governance rights, and verified security audits. Its AI-driven architecture aims at real-time predictive analytics, with integral components like the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) and Ozak Data Vaults guaranteeing operational resilience and data security.

Furthering its global presence, Ozak AI showcased its decentralized AI framework at significant industry events including Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, drawing considerable media attention. The platform's strategic outreach and technical utility are essential to securing long-term credibility and establishing a robust footprint in the crypto space.

