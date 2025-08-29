Capgemini Seeks CCI Clearance for Cloud4C Acquisition
Capgemini, a French IT services giant, seeks approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire Singapore-based Cloud4C. This acquisition follows Capgemini's recent deal with WNS, aiming to broaden its offerings in AI tools and hybrid cloud services.
Capgemini, a major player in the IT services industry, is eyeing the acquisition of Cloud4C, a Singapore-based leader in hybrid cloud platform services, and has requested approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to proceed.
This strategic move follows Capgemini's previous announcement of acquiring business transformation services firm WNS for $3.3 billion, excluding debt. It is part of Capgemini's efforts to enhance its range of AI tools offered to businesses.
Headquartered in Paris, Capgemini boasts a significant presence in India, making it one of its largest delivery bases. The company reiterated that the acquisition of Cloud4C should not adversely affect competition within the local IT/ITeS market.
