Capgemini Seeks CCI Clearance for Cloud4C Acquisition

Capgemini, a French IT services giant, seeks approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire Singapore-based Cloud4C. This acquisition follows Capgemini's recent deal with WNS, aiming to broaden its offerings in AI tools and hybrid cloud services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:36 IST
Capgemini, a major player in the IT services industry, is eyeing the acquisition of Cloud4C, a Singapore-based leader in hybrid cloud platform services, and has requested approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to proceed.

This strategic move follows Capgemini's previous announcement of acquiring business transformation services firm WNS for $3.3 billion, excluding debt. It is part of Capgemini's efforts to enhance its range of AI tools offered to businesses.

Headquartered in Paris, Capgemini boasts a significant presence in India, making it one of its largest delivery bases. The company reiterated that the acquisition of Cloud4C should not adversely affect competition within the local IT/ITeS market.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

