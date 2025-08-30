Modi and Ishiba Strengthen Semiconductor Ties at Sendai Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a semiconductor plant in Sendai, Japan, with his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, showcasing India's growing interest in the critical technology sector. This visit highlights a potential collaboration to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain between the two nations.

The visit to Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi) underscored the complementarity between India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem and Japan's established strengths in semiconductors. TEL Miyagi aims to collaborate with India, enhancing the value chain and testing capabilities in the global semiconductor industry.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to deepening cooperation, building on existing agreements under the Japan–India semiconductor supply chain partnership. The joint visit highlighted a shared vision to develop resilient and trusted supply chains, further fortifying economic and technological ties.