Uttar Pradesh Spurs Defence Manufacturing with New Corridors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant move to bolster India's defence sector by allocating 12,500 acres for manufacturing in the state's defence industrial corridor.

During the inauguration of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's facility in Noida, Adityanath highlighted development across six nodes, including Aligarh and Kanpur.

Adityanath, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praised India's advancements in defence technology and stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between force and knowledge for national strength and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)