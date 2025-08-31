China and Turkey Forge Stronger Ties on Counter-Terrorism and Technology

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthened counter-terrorism collaboration with Turkey. This message was conveyed to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday, per reports from the Xinhua state news agency.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin's northern port city, where Xi highlighted additional prospects for collaboration in sectors like new energy, 5G technology, and biomedicine.

Xi and Erdogan's discussions emphasize a broader strategic partnership aimed at addressing global challenges while expanding technological and medical cooperation.