Eric Trump Amplifies Crypto Expansion with Metaplanet

Eric Trump was present at the shareholder meeting of Metaplanet, a leading Japanese bitcoin treasury company, in Tokyo. His attendance marks the growing involvement of the Trump family in the global expansion of crypto ventures.

This meeting, held amidst a festive atmosphere complete with costumes and food trucks, sought approval for a plan to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas, aiming to raise $884.41 million for bitcoin acquisitions. The capital-raising scheme was approved by stockholders as Metaplanet pursues its aggressive crypto strategy.

Initially a hotel operator, Metaplanet transitioned into cryptocurrency under the leadership of founder and CEO Simon Gerovich. With Eric Trump as an adviser, the company is now a major player in the public bitcoin treasury space, having acquired an additional 1,009 coins, totaling 20,000.