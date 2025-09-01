Eric Trump Amplifies Crypto Expansion with Metaplanet
Eric Trump attended Metaplanet's shareholder meeting, reinforcing the Trump family's crypto interests. Metaplanet, once a hotel-focused company, has shifted towards cryptocurrency, holding over $2 billion in bitcoin. The company announced a capital-raising plan for further bitcoin acquisitions. Metaplanet's shift mirrors broader trends towards digital asset adoption.
Eric Trump was present at the shareholder meeting of Metaplanet, a leading Japanese bitcoin treasury company, in Tokyo. His attendance marks the growing involvement of the Trump family in the global expansion of crypto ventures.
This meeting, held amidst a festive atmosphere complete with costumes and food trucks, sought approval for a plan to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas, aiming to raise $884.41 million for bitcoin acquisitions. The capital-raising scheme was approved by stockholders as Metaplanet pursues its aggressive crypto strategy.
Initially a hotel operator, Metaplanet transitioned into cryptocurrency under the leadership of founder and CEO Simon Gerovich. With Eric Trump as an adviser, the company is now a major player in the public bitcoin treasury space, having acquired an additional 1,009 coins, totaling 20,000.
ALSO READ
Nina Kennedy's Bold Return to Tokyo's World Championships: A Test of Resilience
Chopra's Upcoming Clash with Weber: A Battle of Titans in Tokyo
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India and Japan will together shape Asian Century for stability, growth and prosperity: PM Modi in Tokyo.
Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership: PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo.