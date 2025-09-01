Maruti Suzuki Launches e VITARA Exports to Europe

Maruti Suzuki India has kicked off the export of its battery electric vehicle, e VITARA, marking a significant milestone for the company. Over 2,900 units were shipped in the previous month alone.

The cars set sail from Gujarat's Pipavav Port to 12 European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, underscoring the company's robust export capabilities. This monumental event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26.

Manufactured exclusively at the Hansalpur facility, the e VITARA represents Maruti Suzuki's commitment to a sustainable automotive future. Equipped for the global market, the model is set for domestic sales and aims to penetrate over 100 international markets, according to MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)