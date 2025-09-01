Left Menu

Kaynes Semicon Teams Up with UST: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Packaging

Kaynes Semicon will issue 27,778 compulsorily convertible preference shares to US Technology International for 10% share capital. The collaboration in semiconductor packaging aligns with Kaynes' plans to establish an OSAT plant in Gujarat, marking a significant development in India's semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:58 IST
Kaynes Semicon Teams Up with UST: Pioneering India's Semiconductor Packaging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kaynes Semicon has announced a significant partnership with US Technology International, allocating 27,778 compulsorily convertible preference shares. This agreement, detailed in a recent exchange filing, promises up to 10% share capital for UST upon conversion, with further terms linked to revenue milestones.

A subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Kaynes Semicon is poised to establish an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in Sanand, Gujarat. This development reflects the company's strategic growth in semiconductor packaging operations.

The Securities Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement, executed on September 01, 2025, stipulates specific criteria for share conversion. Kaynes emphasized that the collaboration with US Technology International aims to advance India's semiconductor ecosystem through innovative OSAT endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
3
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela
4
Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025