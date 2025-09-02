Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Missile Visit and Diplomatic China Trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a missile lab researching carbon fibre composite materials for ICBM engines. Following this, he traveled to China for celebrations marking Japan's World War II surrender, highlighting diplomatic engagement with its neighbor.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted a significant visit to a missile laboratory focused on the research of carbon fibre composite materials, crucial for the engines of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.

In what marks a key diplomatic maneuver, Kim Jong Un crossed into China aboard his special train early Tuesday. His presence in China underscores participation in the celebrations marking Japan's formal World War II surrender.

The visit to China, as noted by North Korean state media, reflects ongoing strategic and diplomatic engagements between North Korea and its neighboring ally.

