Dollar Makes Tepid Recovery Amid Global Market Movements

The U.S. dollar experienced a modest rebound in the initial Asian trade following several days of decline. This came just as U.S. markets prepared to reopen after the Labor Day holiday.

Increased apprehensions about the Federal Reserve's autonomy, notably U.S. President Trump's actions leading to the removal of Governor Lisa Cook, have affected currency traders. Investors are turning to safe havens like gold, which is nearing record prices.

Market analysts are closely watching upcoming U.S. economic data for August, seeking insight into the impact of Trump's policies. Key reports include the ISM manufacturing and services indices and the non-farm payrolls report.

