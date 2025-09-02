China's Tech Shares Slide Amid Military Parade Focus
On Tuesday, China's stock market experienced a decline, affected by technology shares as investors began securing profits following a substantial rally in AI-related stocks. The attention then shifted to China's largest-ever military parade, with the CSI Defense Index dropping by 3%, reflecting market fluctuation.
On Tuesday, China's stock markets witnessed a decline, primarily influenced by technology stocks. Investors began withdrawing profits after a significant rally in artificial intelligence-related shares, redirecting their focus to the country's most extensive military parade ever.
The blue-chip CSI300 Index experienced a 0.9% drop during the lunch break, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.8%, and the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng shedding 0.6%. Despite the ongoing success of tech shares, analysts point out that valuations remain relatively stable, with China's emphasis on AI fuelling its industrial trajectory.
Despite the downturn, a surge in outstanding margin financing hit a decade-high at 2.29 trillion yuan. As the nation continues to advance in software application, optimism grows due to an expanding talent pool. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for a speech by President Xi Jinping at the upcoming military parade, with the CSI Defense Index slipping 3%.
