India's Leap into the Global Semiconductor Market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that India is advancing in the semiconductor industry, with 10 projects worth over USD 18 billion currently underway. Speaking at the 'Semicon India - 2025' conference, Modi emphasized the importance of the India Semiconductor Mission in tapping into the USD 1 trillion global chip market.

Modi highlighted the global trust in India, stating that the country is ready to emerge as a leader in the semiconductor sector. He assured investors about favorable policies and infrastructure, noting that several semiconductor parks are being developed across India. Modi reiterated the need for efficiency and speed, emphasizing the importance of short timelines from file-to-factory for quicker production.

With a focus on comprehensive growth, India aims to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem encompassing design, manufacturing, and packaging. Modi stressed the nation's commitment to overcoming global challenges, enhancing domestic production, and developing intellectual property in critical minerals to support digital infrastructure. India's progress in this sector is part of a broader strategy to empower emerging technologies and strengthen its position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)