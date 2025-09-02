Left Menu

Amazon's Prime Day Gamble: Success or Setback?

Amazon's recent four-day Prime Day event drew 5.4 million U.S. sign-ups, falling short of last year's numbers and its own targets. Despite record-breaking sales, internal data reveal a decline in anticipated U.S. subscriptions. The competitive landscape with companies like Walmart continues to intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:47 IST
Amazon's Prime Day Gamble: Success or Setback?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's extended four-day Prime Day event this year, designed to boost sales and subscriptions, drew mixed results. While CEO Andy Jassy lauded it as the company's 'biggest ever' in terms of sales, internal data shows a shortfall in U.S. Prime sign-ups compared to both last year and the company's own targets.

The global online retail giant recorded 5.4 million U.S. sign-ups, approximately 116,000 fewer than the previous year and 106,000 below its goal, reflecting a 2% decline. Despite these figures, Amazon claims record-breaking overall sign-ups, though specifics remain undisclosed. Prime memberships are critical for Amazon, with subscribers spending significantly more than non-members.

Competition, especially from Walmart's membership program, challenges Amazon's market dominance. Amazon's efforts to attract subscribers include extending student discounts and investing in rural delivery networks. However, the data underscores the growing challenge of maintaining its competitive edge in the subscription market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

