eDreams Takes Stand Against Illegal Listings in Israeli Settlements

In a recent development, eDreams ODIGEO, a prominent Spanish travel company, announced its decision to withdraw and block accommodation listings in illegal Israeli settlements located in occupied Palestinian territories. This strategic move was confirmed by the company's chief financial officer on Tuesday.

David Elizaga, the CFO, highlighted that eDreams has consistently adhered to a policy against offering services in illegal settlements. However, inadvertent listings emerged on their platform after owners uploaded them, a situation spotlighted during a July Annual General Meeting, which faced pro-Palestinian protests. The company has since introduced location screenings to filter out listings in these areas.

Reaffirming their commitment to ethical operations, eDreams engaged with the United Nations and various NGOs to curtail future appearances in reports listing companies supporting illegal settlements. Elizaga emphasized their expectations of exclusion from next year's UN report, following proactive measures. Concurrently, the company reported a robust financial turnaround, achieving a net profit of 13.6 million euros for the April to June quarter, contrasting a net loss in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)