TACC Limited and CGT Partner to Propel Graphene Commercialization

In a significant collaboration, TACC Limited, a subsidiary of HEG Limited and a part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT), a global leader in graphene technologies under LOLC Holdings PLC. This partnership is set to advance the commercialization and widespread adoption of graphene and its derivatives.

CGT will contribute its extensive experience in graphene innovation and application development, while TACC leverages its expertise in graphite technology and carbon science. This strategic alliance aims to accelerate innovation, providing groundbreaking material solutions across various sectors. The collaboration unites two prominent business conglomerates, fortifying a path towards sustainable innovation and growth.

Together, TACC and CGT aspire to make graphene technologies scalable and viable across multiple industries. Through this agreement, they will collaborate on engineering design, production scale-up, and product validation, aiming to position India at the forefront of next-generation material science.

