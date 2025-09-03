U.S. Military Escalates Caribbean Drug War with Naval Strike

The United States military has escalated its efforts against drug trafficking in the Caribbean with a significant naval operation. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a U.S. strike targeted a Venezuelan vessel transporting illegal narcotics. This operation marks the first engagement following the Trump administration's deployment of additional warships to the region.

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House, disclosed the action, stating, "We just shot out a drug-carrying boat." He emphasized the ongoing challenges, remarking on the excessive influx of drugs from Venezuela. Further specifics from the Pentagon are pending, and the Venezuelan Communications Ministry has yet to comment.

The heightened military presence includes seven U.S. warships and a nuclear-powered submarine, mobilizing over 4,500 sailors and Marines. The operation aligns with the administration's vow to dismantle drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations. Senator Marco Rubio emphasized the operation's significance in targeting narco-terrorists.

