Israel Launches Ofek 19 Spy Satellite Enhancing Military Surveillance
Israel has launched the Ofek 19, its latest spy satellite, aimed at bolstering military surveillance. This advanced SAR satellite will undergo tests to evaluate its performance. Built by Israel Aerospace Industries, it continues a satellite program initiated in 1988 to support intelligence gathering.
Israel has successfully launched its newest spy satellite, the Ofek 19, from an undisclosed location, according to the Defence Ministry. The satellite, produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, is equipped with advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology.
The Defence Ministry highlighted that Ofek 19 is designed to enhance Israel's surveillance capabilities significantly. Upon reaching Earth's orbit, the satellite will be tested for performance and integrity.
This launch reinforces a satellite program that Israel has maintained since 1988, using technology to gather critical intelligence for military purposes.
