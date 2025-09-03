Left Menu

India's ₹1 Lakh Cr R&D and Innovation Boost: Deep Tech's New Dawn

The India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) has been launched to bolster R&D and innovation in India's strategic tech sectors. This coalition, involving notable venture capital and private equity firms, supports startups by aligning with government goals and fostering U.S.-India deep tech collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST
The India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) was unveiled today, marking a pivotal moment for innovation in India. Combining forces with top venture capital firms such as Celesta Capital and Accel, the alliance aims to invest $1 billion in India's deep tech sector.

Aligning with the recent government Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, the IDTA seeks to reshape sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and biotech. Founding members pledge significant investment to scale startups' potential and fortify the U.S.-India tech relationship.

Guiding global deep tech advancements, the IDTA convened during SEMICON India and has been advised by Nishith Desai Associates. With plans to expand membership, the alliance stands as a catalyst for transformative tech growth, driving both economic progress and strategic innovation.

