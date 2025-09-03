Left Menu

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean speaker Woo Won-shik exchanged a significant handshake at a military parade in China, marking an important moment amidst historical tensions between the two nations. The event celebrated the surrender of Japan in WWII, with Woo representing South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:41 IST
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, Woo Won-shik, shared a historic handshake on Wednesday in China. The gesture took place ahead of a military parade marking the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Woo was in China as South Korea's representative at the event, showcasing a moment of diplomacy amid the often strained relations between the two Korean states. The parade was part of China's commemoration of its victory over Japan during World War II.

Efforts to reach Woo's office for comments on the handshake were unsuccessful, highlighting the limited communication channels between the two nations despite the symbolic interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

