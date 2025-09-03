China Showcases Military Might: A Bold Message to the World
China's largest military parade unveiled advanced weaponry showcasing its technological edge, from re-tooled missiles to sea drones, signaling deterrence to the U.S. and allies. Analysts highlight China's strategic display of strength across land, sea, and air, aiming to assert regional dominance and appeal to potential buyers.
China's display of military power during its grandest parade yet sent a powerful message of deterrence, unveiling its advanced arsenal which includes nuclear-tipped missiles and sea drones. The event, noted by analysts, aimed not only at the United States and its allies but also at regional powers and potential technology purchasers.
In the parade, China introduced its full nuclear triad, with intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range missiles now added to its armory. Analysts, such as Alexander Neill, suggest these demonstrations show China's technological innovation and military strength, challenging rival defence strategies in East Asia.
China's military parade also highlighted a strategic intent to dominate its near seas, with new weapons posing challenges to U.S. allies. The unveiling of drones and hypersonic weapons complements the country's growing ballistic missile capability, signaling its increasingly assertive role on the global stage.
