Revolutionary Power: Harnessing Electricity from Evaporation

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at IIT Indore have unveiled a device that generates electricity using just water and the natural process of evaporation. Notably, this device requires no sunlight, batteries, or complex machinery, reshaping how we view energy production, officials announced on Wednesday.

At its core, the innovation involves a graphene oxide membrane combined with zinc-imidazole. This membrane, when partially submerged in water, facilitates ion separation through microscopic channels as water evaporates, yielding a consistent voltage. A single membrane measuring 3 x 2 cm² can produce 0.75 volts, with multiple units combinable for greater power output, researchers explained.

Outstandingly versatile, the device can utilize clean, saline, or muddy water and remains stable for months. It operates effectively in dim or indoor conditions, making it a practical energy solution for areas with unreliable electricity. The device promises wide-ranging applications from powering sensors to providing emergency lighting, researchers noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)