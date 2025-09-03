Left Menu

Shell Companies: The 'Getaway Car' in Global Financial Crime

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlights the use of shell companies in financial crime, describing them as a 'getaway car' for illicit activities. FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo urges nations to strengthen transparency in beneficial ownership to combat money laundering and uphold global financial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:04 IST
The global financial crime watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has urged countries to increase transparency regarding shell companies, often used as vehicles for criminal activities. The FATF views these entities as critical points of concern in its upcoming round of assessments aimed at reducing global financial crime.

The shift in focus follows a rollback in transparency measures by the United States and Switzerland. These changes have raised concerns over the effectiveness of financial crime regulations. FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date information on beneficial ownership to facilitate law enforcement efforts.

Countries failing to meet FATF standards risk being placed on a 'grey list,' which can deter investors. The FATF remains committed to combating financial crime, including online criminal activities and the misuse of cryptocurrencies, which remain significant challenges in the evolving financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

