Tech Stocks Surge Amid Alphabet Antitrust Ruling and Market Watch

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq see an optimistic start as Alphabet gains following a favorable antitrust ruling. Investors keep focused on labor market data influencing the Federal Reserve's potential rate cut. Major companies report mixed earnings, reflecting broader market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:37 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq appear poised for a positive opening on Wednesday, buoyed by a favorable antitrust decision for Alphabet, as investors closely watch labor market data impacting future central bank interest-rate moves.

Alphabet's stock surged 7% in premarket trading after a ruling allowed Google to retain its Chrome browser while sharing data with rivals. This decision relieved tensions among tech stocks and investors, as it avoided potential disruption with Apple.

As market players await upcoming employment figures, the broader atmosphere reflects mixed reactions. Some, like Macy's, rose with revised forecasts, whereas others like Dollar Tree fell, highlighting the fluctuating consumer spending outlook.

