Guyana Election Results: Surprising Gains for Newcomer WIN Party

In a closely watched election in Guyana, the People's Progressive Party (PPP) has emerged in the lead with a total of 123,923 votes according to partial results released by the country's election commission on Wednesday.

The election showcased a significant development with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, founded mere months ago by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, securing 50,829 votes and gaining control of one district.

As the nation awaits the official results from the remaining four districts, the early returns highlight a potentially shifting political landscape in Guyana, as newer political entities like WIN make notable inroads.