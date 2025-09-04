Tech Titans Dinner: Trump Hosts AI and Tech Leaders at the White House
President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House inviting top tech CEOs, such as Apple’s Tim Cook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Notably absent is Elon Musk due to a public fallout with Trump. The gathering follows a meeting of the new Artificial Intelligence Education task force.
- Country:
- United States
The White House is set to host a distinguished dinner on Thursday, bringing together top technology CEOs for an evening with President Donald Trump. The exclusive event, held in the newly renovated Rose Garden, aims to foster discussions with leaders from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms.
Notables attending include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a roster of other prominent industry figures, according to the White House. Missing from this list is Elon Musk, once a confidant of Trump, now distanced over a public rift earlier in the year.
The dinner will succeed a meeting of the White House's Artificial Intelligence Education task force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump, with several dinner attendees expected to contribute to the pivotal conversation on advancing AI education in America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- White House
- technology
- dinner
- AI
- Tim Cook
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Elon Musk
- Melania Trump
- CEO
ALSO READ
Trump's Commitment to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Blaming AI: The New Political Scapegoat
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Agra Caste Violence Case
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness elected to a third term as main opposition candidate concedes, reports AP.
Reimagining Writing in the Age of AI: Challenges and Opportunities for Universities