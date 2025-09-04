Tech Titans Dinner: Trump Hosts AI and Tech Leaders at the White House

The White House is set to host a distinguished dinner on Thursday, bringing together top technology CEOs for an evening with President Donald Trump. The exclusive event, held in the newly renovated Rose Garden, aims to foster discussions with leaders from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms.

Notables attending include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a roster of other prominent industry figures, according to the White House. Missing from this list is Elon Musk, once a confidant of Trump, now distanced over a public rift earlier in the year.

The dinner will succeed a meeting of the White House's Artificial Intelligence Education task force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump, with several dinner attendees expected to contribute to the pivotal conversation on advancing AI education in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)