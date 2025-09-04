Left Menu

Tech Titans Dinner: Trump Hosts AI and Tech Leaders at the White House

President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House inviting top tech CEOs, such as Apple’s Tim Cook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Notably absent is Elon Musk due to a public fallout with Trump. The gathering follows a meeting of the new Artificial Intelligence Education task force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:44 IST
The White House is set to host a distinguished dinner on Thursday, bringing together top technology CEOs for an evening with President Donald Trump. The exclusive event, held in the newly renovated Rose Garden, aims to foster discussions with leaders from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms.

Notables attending include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a roster of other prominent industry figures, according to the White House. Missing from this list is Elon Musk, once a confidant of Trump, now distanced over a public rift earlier in the year.

The dinner will succeed a meeting of the White House's Artificial Intelligence Education task force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump, with several dinner attendees expected to contribute to the pivotal conversation on advancing AI education in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

