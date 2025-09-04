Invisible Defenses: Safeguarding Kim Jong Un's Presence
North Korean staffers meticulously wiped items touched by Kim Jong Un after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing, showcasing a rigid security protocol aimed at preventing foreign spies from gathering health-related data on the leader. Such practices have historical precedent, dating back to his father's regime.
In a recent visit to Beijing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exhibited extraordinary security measures during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at safeguarding his health information from foreign intelligence services. The level of precaution reflects a longstanding tradition of the reclusive regime.
Footage from the meeting highlighted North Korean staffers systematically cleaning all items touched by Kim, including armchairs and drinking glasses, as Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev reported. These actions ensure that no trace of Kim's health can be left behind, a tactic employed since the era of his father, Kim Jong Il.
Kim's comprehensive security protocol includes traveling with a personal toilet and painstakingly sanitizing items he may contact. This practice was observed during earlier meetings, such as the 2018 summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, emphasizing the regime's ongoing precautions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
