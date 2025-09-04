Left Menu

Morocco 2030: Legal Reforms for a Global Sporting Stage

Morocco is launching judicial reforms in anticipation of hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. New stadium committees aim to manage fan offenses efficiently. Efforts also include legal cooperation with its co-hosts and infrastructure enhancements, projecting a significant increase in tourist arrivals.

Updated: 04-09-2025 13:59 IST
Morocco is implementing sweeping judicial reforms ahead of its role as a co-host for the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi announced the formation of judicial committees within stadiums, tasked with promptly addressing fan-related offenses while maintaining due process.

The establishment of these committees comes as part of broader reform efforts to prevent Moroccan courts from becoming bogged down with minor cases during the tournament. These specialized groups, coordinated by prosecutors and security services, aim to manage incidents efficiently. The event is expected to raise the number of visitors to 26 million by 2030, marking an increase from 17.4 million anticipated in 2024.

Additionally, Morocco is devising legal strategies informed by previous large-scale sporting events and plans to sign a collaboration agreement with Spain and Portugal for expedited legal proceedings. Emphasis is being placed on advanced preparation, including multilingual judicial services for international visitors and mediation training for judges. These measures highlight Morocco's commitment to showcasing legal modernization and aligning with international expectations.

