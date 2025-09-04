Left Menu

Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Red Sea Port

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an incident involving an unknown projectile hitting the sea near a vessel 178 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen. The vessel and its crew were unharmed and continued their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:33 IST
Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Red Sea Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An incident involving an unknown projectile striking the sea has been reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, approximately 178 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The report indicates that a projectile was seen landing some distance from a vessel, although no damage or injuries were reported.

According to UKMTO, the vessel and crew were unscathed and have continued en route to their next port of call, as stated on their official X account.

TRENDING

1
BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes begging before US, sometimes before China, alleges Bengal CM Mamata.

BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes beggin...

 India
2
Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

 India
3
Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

 India
4
GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025