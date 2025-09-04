Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Red Sea Port
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an incident involving an unknown projectile hitting the sea near a vessel 178 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen. The vessel and its crew were unharmed and continued their journey.
An incident involving an unknown projectile striking the sea has been reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, approximately 178 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
The report indicates that a projectile was seen landing some distance from a vessel, although no damage or injuries were reported.
According to UKMTO, the vessel and crew were unscathed and have continued en route to their next port of call, as stated on their official X account.
