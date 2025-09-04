BiteSpeed's AI Revolution: Transforming E-commerce Worldwide

BiteSpeed, an AI-native marketing and support platform, is revolutionizing the e-commerce sector by providing personalized campaigns across channels like WhatsApp, Email, SMS, and Instagram. Founded in 2019, it now serves over 5,000 brands globally, including prominent names like Dot&Key and Bombay Shaving Company.

The platform's recent rollouts include AI Voice Agents designed to convert abandoned carts and deliver human-like support, allowing e-commerce businesses to manage large-scale, real-time interactions efficiently. This all-in-one solution aims to replace the need for multiple tools, enabling brands to boost customer retention and drive conversions seamlessly.

BiteSpeed's growth is backed by notable investors like Peak XV Partners and Sequoia Capital. As the company launches new AI features, their emphasis remains on providing a hassle-free, scalable solution that adapts to the evolving needs of fast-growing e-commerce brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)