GRSE and Merlinhawk Aerospace Forge Alliance for Navy Modernization

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the innovation and production of composite doors and hatches intended for Indian Navy ships. This Kolkata-Bengaluru alliance seeks to align naval components with modern technological standards.

The agreement will facilitate the creation, testing, and integration of these advanced materials on naval vessels, advancing the modernization objectives of the Indian Navy. A GRSE spokesperson confirmed that replacing traditional steel with composites is a significant upgrade for ship equipment.

Aligned with the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat program, this initiative aims to bolster self-reliant defense manufacturing through increased indigenous content. The collaboration underscores a critical shift towards domestically produced naval technology, promoting self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)