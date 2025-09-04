Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic is set to visit New Delhi next week as India and the European Union push forward in negotiations for a free trade agreement, according to Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

Recent discussions have reportedly made 'rapid progress' despite the backdrop of increased U.S. tariffs on Indian products taking effect. Officials say the upcoming round of talks is crucial for finalizing a deal by the year's end.

The EU, India's largest trading partner, seeks duty cuts on imports such as vehicles and medical devices, while India wants greater access for its own goods. The negotiations, pivotal for both economies, aim to conclude with a mutually beneficial agreement.

